Red flag warning issued for Lake Tahoe Basin

A red flag warning for the Lake Tahoe Basin and western Nevada Sierra Front will take effect Saturday.

A combination of low humidity and high winds will trigger the warning between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A previously issued fire weather watch is no longer in effect.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity,” the service warns.

Friday will represent the final day of summer-like weather before a turn in conditions. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler Saturday after Friday highs of 79 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 77 degrees in Incline Village.

Windy conditions and cooler temperatures over the weekend could be followed by rain to start the coming week.

“One more warm day is expected today, then a pattern change is expected to start Saturday with increasing winds and cooler temperatures,” the service says. “A low pressure moving slowly inland early next week will bring increasing chances for precipitation mainly around Tuesday, along with below average temperatures.”