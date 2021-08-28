Red flag warning issued for Tahoe; Smoke to continue impacting air quality

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from D.L. Bliss State Park. (Provided / Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For a brief period on Friday, the forecast called for clear skies at Lake Tahoe from Monday through Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, smoke is back in the forecast and officials are warning of dangerous fire conditions to start next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday morning issued a red flag warning that goes into effect Monday afternoon and lasts through Tuesday evening.

The service also issued a special statement that smoke will continue to impact residents in the basin.

The service said southwest winds will be about 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher gusts of up to 50 mph are expected for exposed terrain and ridgetops. The winds combined with humidity at about 10 to 20% will create ideal fire conditions.

The conditions will no doubt stoke the Caldor Fire burning just a few miles southwest of the basin, likely bringing more ash.

The air quality Saturday morning at Tahoe is “only” unhealthy, compared to the hazardous conditions of the past couple of days.

Officials say the short-lived semi relief from the smoke will end Saturday afternoon as areas of smoke will return.