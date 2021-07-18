Red flag warning issued Sunday night through Monday at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mother Nature is going to make it a harder to gain control of the Tamarack Fire.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday afternoon issued a red flag warning for Lake Tahoe that goes into effect at midnight Sunday and lasts through 8 p.m. on Monday due to possible “abundant” thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The service said to expect isolated to scattered mixed wet and dry thunderstorms late Sunday night through Monday. The service is forecasting a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and widespread haze before 11 a.m.

Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Recent hot and dry conditions have created very receptive vegetation to new lightning fires. New fire starts may combine with outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.