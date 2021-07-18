Red flag warning issued Sunday night through Monday at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mother Nature is going to make it a harder to gain control of the Tamarack Fire.
The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday afternoon issued a red flag warning for Lake Tahoe that goes into effect at midnight Sunday and lasts through 8 p.m. on Monday due to possible “abundant” thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The service said to expect isolated to scattered mixed wet and dry thunderstorms late Sunday night through Monday. The service is forecasting a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and widespread haze before 11 a.m.
Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.
Recent hot and dry conditions have created very receptive vegetation to new lightning fires. New fire starts may combine with outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Red flag warning issued Sunday night through Monday at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mother Nature is going to make it a harder to gain control of the Tamarack Fire.