Red Flag Warning, Lake Wind Advisory for Tuesday at Lake Tahoe

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning and a Lake Wind Advisory for Tuesday, making it a bad day to do anything that could cause a spark or be on the lake.

An east to northeast wind will get up to 35 mph with more powerful gusts expected on ridges or summits. A consistent 10 to 20 mph should last throughout the day.

The heavy wind combined with warm temperatures and low humidity of 10 to 15% makes it an explosive day for wildfire.

“We need to be extremely cautious not to create any type of spark,” said a spokesperson for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District in a press release. “While wood and charcoal are banned during fire season, under Red Flag Weather conditions no outdoor open flames are permitted, including gas and propane fire pits/grills or pellet grills/smokers. We encourage anyone who sees an illegal fire to call it in to 911 with a description of whether it is under control or not so that only the necessary resources are dispatched.”

Officials advise avoiding outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires, which have been restricted along with camping in the basin through Sept. 14.

The wind advisory lasts through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The 35 mph wind gusts will cause big waves that can possibly capsize small boats, kayaks or paddle boards.

Always check the weather conditions before heading out onto the lake.

The high temperature is expected to top out around 60, about 25 degrees less than Monday, with the overnight low dropping to 37.

The east wind drops to about 10 mph on Wednesday where the high is expected to reach 66 with the low around 38.

The weather gets a little warmer Thursday with a high around 69 and the low only dropping down to around 50 degrees.