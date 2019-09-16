Red flag warning, lake wind advisory in effect to start week at Lake Tahoe

A view Monday morning from Timber Cove.

Provided

The beginning of the week at Lake Tahoe is expected to be wet with cool temperatures throughout the week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of rain this morning with a breezy west wind reaching up to 35 mph.

The rain is expected to arrive mainly after 11 a.m. and a quarter of an inch is possible.

The NWS issued a lake wind advisory that lasts until 8 p.m. and a red flag warning is in effect until about noon.

The high temperature for Monday is in the high 50s and dropping below freezing Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures stay around the mid 50s to mid 60s the rest of the week with the lows hovering around 32.

The thermometer is expected to read near 70 for the weekend.