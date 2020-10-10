Red Flag Warning, Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Tahoe Basin

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning and a Lake Wind Advisory for the Lake Tahoe Basin for Saturday due to expected gusty winds.

NWS said it issued the warning despite humidity hovering in the 20-35% range, higher than the normal 10-20% it usually takes to issue the warning, because southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph will be powerful enough to efficiently spread fire, especially with very dry conditions.

The Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. and lasts through 8 p.m. Wind is consistently expected to be around 15-25 mph with strong gusts in the 35-45 mph range. Higher gusts of 50-70 mph are possible for wind prone/exposed and ridge locations, NWS said.

Officials are asking residents and visitors to avoid any activities that could cause a spark.

“These are the conditions where a spark can become a catastrophic wildfire,” said Erin Holland, public information officer for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District. “All of the wildfires creating devastation across California and northern Nevada this year occurred during red flag weather conditions.”

The wind advisory goes into effect Saturday at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Waves are expected to range from 2 to 4 feet that could easily capsize small boats, kayaks or paddle boards.

The high temperature Saturday and Sunday is expected to reach the mid to high 50s with the overnight low in the mid 30s.

Columbus Day, on Monday, the wind calms to 5 to 10 mph and the temperature is expected to rise to the mid 60s.