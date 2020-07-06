Red flag warning, lake wind advisory Monday at Lake Tahoe

A look toward Incline Village and the East Shore from Lakeview Commons in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tribune file

A red flag warning and lake wind advisory has been issued for Monday in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service issued the high fire warning due to expected high winds and low humidity.

The red flag warning is in effect from 2-9 p.m. and is intended for the greater Tahoe area, Plumas and Lassen forests and the eastern Sierra.

NWS expects southwest winds between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph and said the humidity is about 12-20%.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” said NWS in a press release.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Officials warn against activities like yard work, target shooting or campfires — anything that could cause a spark.

The high Monday is expected to reach into the low 70s with the overnight low around 46. The wind sticks around, to a lesser degree, Tuesday and Wednesday according to NWS.

Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.

The lake wind advisory is for the Tahoe area, including Donner and Fallen Leaf lakes, and goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts through 9 p.m.

The gusty wind is expected to make Lake Tahoe hazardous for small boats such as kayaks or paddle boards. The waves may reach up to 4 feet high which could easily capsize small watercraft.

Officials suggest staying off the lake until conditions improve.