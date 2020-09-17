Red Flag Warning, lake wind, smoke advisories for Tahoe

A smoky emerald Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

High wind, lots of smoke and extreme fire danger, the Lake Tahoe Basin has the trifecta Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Tahoe region that is in effect from 1 p.m. through the evening.

The NWS also issued a Lake Wind Advisory on top of what has become a daily Dense Smoke Advisory.

NWS issued a Fire Weather Watch a couple days ago seeing the combination of dry vegetation, high wind and low humidity coming.

NV Energy is planning to shut off power for about 12 hours starting at 7 a.m. Friday in Incline Village due to extreme fire conditions.

NWS says southwest winds Thursday afternoon, that will shift to a westerly flow on Friday, is forecast to be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph for both days. The gusts may reach 60 mph on ridge tops during the day and ramp up to 70 mph overnight into Friday morning.

The humidity will dip between 10-20% Thursday afternoon before recovering to 15-30% Friday afternoon. Officials say there will be four to nine hours of critical conditions Thursday and Friday.

Officials fear that the combination of high wind and low humidity can cause a fire to grow fast and out of control before first responders can bring it under control.

Yard work such as mowing the lawn or any outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation should be avoided.

The smoke and lake wind advisories end late this morning, although wind will be sustained at about 25 mph for Thursday and Friday. One to 3 feet waves are expected and the visibility may range between 1 and 4 miles.