Red Flag Warning, wind advisory extended for Lake Tahoe

The Red Flag Warning and Lake Wind Advisory at Tahoe has been extended, officials announced Sunday.

The National Weather Service originally scheduled the warning and advisory to last through 5 p.m. Monday, but both have been extended through noon on Tuesday.

Wind gusts Monday will have leaves and pine needles flying out of the trees and a mostly sunny day with a high of 50 will feel much colder.

The northeast wind will range between 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, and up to 70 mph along the Sierra crest. Humidity of 15-25% will drop this afternoon to 6-12%. The combination of low humidity and howling wind can quickly spread a fire before first responders can get containment.

The wind is also expected to wreak havoc on the lake for small boats, kayaks or paddle boards. Waves 2-4 feet, and up to 5 feet in the middle of the lake and on the West Shore, can easily capsize smaller vessels. Officials recommend removing docked boats as waves can carry water into boats and may cause damage.

The wind will continue to shake the trees through Monday night with the temperature dropping to the low 20s.

Officials ask that residents and guests avoid anything that could cause a spark like yard work, target shooting or campfires, which are restricted at least through this week in the basin.

The temperature begins to creep back up starting Tuesday with the high reaching above 60 but the overnight low will be about 24. The northeast wind will also lessen to about 5-10 mph.

The temp creeps up a bit more on Wednesday and into the weekend with the high expected to be near 67 with the low about 25.

No precipitation is on the forecast.