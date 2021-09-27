Red flag warning, wind advisory issued for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Dangerous fire conditions have materialized for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Monday morning issued a red flag warning due to dry air and winds that could reach up to 50 mph. The service also issued a lake wind advisory and both are in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southwest to west winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and higher for wind prone areas and exposed terrain.

Officials advise against any outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.

The winds will make choppy conditions on the lake with waves reaching up to 3 feet on the eastern shores. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve, the service said.





Humidity is ranging from 10-20% Monday morning but more moisture in the air is expected to bump that up by the evening with a cold front entering the region that brings down high temperatures from the low 70s on Monday to the low 60s on Tuesday along with possible rain and high elevation snow.

“Best chances for rain will be Monday night in the northern Sierra, northeast California, and far northern Washoe County, but even here liquid amounts will be rather meager,” the service said in a statement. “Lighter showers are possible as far south as U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra and Interstate 80 in western Nevada. A mix of snow is possible down to around 6500 feet elevation, but it’ll be hard to see accumulation.”

The low overnight Monday will dip into the high 30s but drop below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps expected to be in the mid to high 20s.

Tuesday into the weekend the skies are expected to be mostly sunny and clear with highs in the mid 70s and the overnight lows just above freezing.