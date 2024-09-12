Redevelopment and art district among Mid-Town Area Plan priorities

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe City Council confirmed Mid-Town Area Plan priorities at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Senior Planner Anna Kashuba reminded council that these are long term plans, while presenting the list of priorities at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re creating a 20-year vision, so it’s kind of about identifying what we need now, but of course anticipating what the community will need in that 10 to 20 years that these plans stay in place.”

Identified within that vision are redevelopment strategies and incentives. According to the staff report on the plan, 17 of 40 sites identified in the city’s Vacant and Underused Sites Inventory lie within the proposed plan boundaries. Some of these sites include the former Denny’s, Rite Aid and Sunray Hotel.

An arts district also appears in the list of priorities. “An arts district would build on the interest of publicly visible art to create a concentrated area that provides an interactive, cohesive, cultural, and educational experience,” according to the staff report.

During public comment on the item, Gary and Karen Wilderson expressed the need for a public square or community gathering center in the region. “One thing that’s really important to us is community,” Karen said. “We have found that South Lake Tahoe doesn’t allow that for their residents at all.”

She added, “It’s become a strip, and we need some kind of a community so that everyone can meet and be together and have a town rather than a strip where you have to get in your car to go from one end to the other.”

The Mid-Town Area Plan boundary. Provided / SLT

Other priorities include transportation, housing, concentrating city services and amenities, and enhancements to recreation assets.

Much of the area within the boundary has been developed commercially. One proposed focus of the plan is making mixed-use developments.

“I think there’s just about eight to ten residential parcels within this area plan,” Kashuba said, “and I think in order to have a true town center with the walkability and just that kind of atmosphere, we do need the residential density to support the existing commercial uses.”

Council accepted the presented priorities. These are priorities that the city will now engage the community with for feedback, including a workshop presented in Spanish.

The city has already begun and will continue to engage numerous stakeholders on topics of priority pedestrian and bike routes, general development for housing and commercial, the arts district and community wellness and resources.

Councilmember Scott Robbins requested the teachers’ union, nurses’ union and carpenters’ union be included in the list of stakeholders.

Community engagement dates posted so far on the plan’s website, include:

September 13, 2024 – 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lake Tahoe Community College Roberta Mason Library Plaza, 1 College Dr.: City staff will be present at the LTCC Coyote Kickoff & Fall Orientation to engage students in the planning process and discuss concerns, ideas, and visions for the plan area.

September 14, 2024 – 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bijou Community Park, 1201 Al Tahoe Blvd.: City staff will be present at the Multicultural Celebration to discuss the Mid-Town Area Plan.

September 25, 2024 – 5 – 7 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.: The City of South Lake Tahoe, in collaboration with a local planning team, will host a drop in open house for the community to learn more about the Mid-Town Area Plan and share ideas around improvements for the area. This event will not include formal presentations, so you can stop by anytime from 5-7 p.m.

October 2, 2024 – 5:30 – 7 p.m., Family Resource Center, 3501-B Spruce Ave.: City staff will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the area plan and receive community input. This meeting will be focused on reaching Spanish-speaking community members. All materials and presentation will be available in Spanish.

All upcoming and past public participation opportunities can be found on the Mid-Town Area Plan homepage .

You can access the website by going to cityofslt.us , and searching Area Plan Proposals and Updates and selecting the Mid-Town Area Plan.