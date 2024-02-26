Reducing gas emissions: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s goal with proposed mixed-use standards

Proposed standards for mixed-use developments by the TRPA at a Feb. 14 meeting seek to create walkable areas, reducing gas emissions.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After deciding on a definition in December, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is now looking to set minimum standards for mixed-use developments to provide a tool for sustainability.

TRPA Senior Planner Jacob Stock explained at a Feb. 14 Advisory Planning Commission meeting that these mixed-use developments would contain multiple uses that are compatible on a single parcel, designed to promote pedestrian circulation.

The proposed standards would do so by requiring at least 60% of the frontage or ground floor contain nonresidential uses including retail, restaurant, personal services, office, and entertainment uses. Residences can then occupy the second floor.

“The idea is that by placing these services and residences nearby reduces energy use and greenhouse gas emissions,” Stock said, “by reducing dependence on vehicles.”

Jeff Cowen with the TRPA says this falls into a major goal of their Regional Plan. Encouraging more of the existing and potential development of the Tahoe Basin to town centers or near transit and services has multiple benefits, from maintaining and achieving key environmental thresholds to supporting community revitalization.

Cowen says the need for a mixed-use definition and set standards became apparent to planners when evaluating project applications. The Governing Board also directed staff to explore regional standards for mixed-use after it approved a similar amendment for the Washoe Tahoe Area Plan.

Stock said at the meeting their goal is to leave requirements general to allow room for specific local design standards, but ultimately meet the goal of creating more walkable areas to reduce gas emissions.

These amendments, as well as proposed amendments also discussed at the meeting for climate resilience and affordable housing, will go through multiple hearings before being decided on by the Governing Board on June 26.

The next presentation takes place on March 27 to the Regional Planning Committee. Hearings are scheduled for May 8 and May 22 to the Advisory Planning Commission and Regional Planning Committee, respectively.

The entire meeting and agenda can be viewed on the TRPA’s website .