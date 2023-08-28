Reeder takes over Whittell volleyball program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There will be a new presence along the sidelines of Whittell High School volleyball games this season.

The school announced alumna Darby Reeder will take over head coaching duties for the Warrior volleyball team.

Darby Reeder Courtesy Whittell High School

Reeder played at Whittell from 2009 through 2012 and earned first-team and all-state honors. She was team captain for the Warriors for two years, and later played at Oregon State University. Shoe owns the single season record at Oregon State with 614 digs, and holds the school record with 41 digs in one match.

Last year, she previously coached the eighth grade team to an undefeated season and the Tah-Neva Championship.

The Warriors will kick off the season at home on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.