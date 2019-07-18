Reel Big Fish set to play at Crystal Bay Casino

Reel Big Fish is set to play at Crystal Bay Casino on Wednesday, July 24.

Lake Tahoe is home to several species of trout, but this Wednesday the lake welcomes some Reel Big Fish.

Of course, we’re talking about the renowned ska band — sorry to any of you anglers who had the wrong idea.

Reel Big Fish’s roots trace to Southern California in the early ’90s amid a wave of ska/rock groups that broke into the mainstream music scene, according to the band’s website. The group’s first hit was “Sell Out,” which remains their top-played track on Spotify with over 23 million listens.

Covers of songs like “Take On Me” and “Brown Eyed Girl” also have proven popular. However, our favorite Reel Big Fish song (both in sound and subject matter): “Beer.” The song just makes you want to down a cold one and mosh.

Reel Big Fish recently released its first studio album since 2012, “Life Sucks…Let’s Dance!”

The band, according to its website, plays over 250 shows a year.

The current lineup includes original lead singer and songwriter Aaron Barrett, Billy Kottage on trombone, John Christianson on trumpet, Ed Smokey Beach on drums, Derek Gibbs on bass, and Matt Appleton on saxophone and vocal harmonies.

Reel Big Fish will be joined by rock band Bowling For Soup (remember that song “High School Never Ends”?) in Crystal Bay Casino’s Crown Room on Wednesday, July 24. Doors open an hour before the 8 p.m. showtime.

Tickets are $27 in advance before going up to $32.50 on the day of the show. Both costs don’t include ticket fees.

Tickets are available at www1.ticketmaster.com.

For information about Reel Big Fish, head to http://www.reel-big-fish.com.