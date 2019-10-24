14th annual Reel Rock Film Tour returns Friday to LTCC

Rock cimbing legends Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold premiere in The Nose Speed Record.

Provided / Corey Rich

The Reel Rock Film Tour returns this year with a new collection of world premiere films.

Blue Granite Climbing Gym and the Wilderness Education Program at Lake Tahoe Community College present the 14th year of Reel Rock Film Tour at the LTCC Gymnasium Oct. 25. The Reel Rock Film Tour is known as one of climbing’s greatest film celebrations.

The annual traveling film festival highlights outdoor climbing adventure films each year.

This year’s film festival will include The High Road, United States of Joe’s and The Nose Speed Record.

In The High Road, the powerful and bold Nina Williams tests herself on some of the highest, most difficult boulder problems ever climbed.

United States of Joe’s features climbers colliding with a conservative coal mining community in rural Utah with a surprising outcome.

The Nose Speed Record stars legendary climbers Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold battling Yosemite dirtbags Jim Reynolds and Brad Gobright in a high stakes race for greatness.

This film tour was founded in 2005 by filmmakers Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer.

This tour has grown to encompass global platforms. The films climb into some of the deep historical archives of rock climbing moments.

The Dawn Wall and Valley Uprising are just a few of their feature documentaries that have earned the tour prestige, several festival awards, and even some Emmy’s. They incorporate humor, action and heart.

A full lineup of this year’s films can be found at http://www.reelrocktour.com/films/.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $16 and sold at the door.