‘Reflections of Lake Tahoe’ subject of history presentation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Reflections of Lake Tahoe will be featured this weekend during a 45-minute slide show presentation.

On Sunday December 18 at 1:00PM, Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra history series with a 45-minute slide show-Reflections of Lake Tahoe. Using seldom seen vintage photos, historian David Woodruff takes a look back at the many people and events that have affected this magnificent Sierra Nevada gem over the years including the multiple efforts to create a Lake Tahoe National Park. The free program is presented inside at Wylder General Store, located a short distance mile east of Wylder Resort on California State Route 88.

For more information, call Woodruff at 760-920-8061.