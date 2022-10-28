Regan is choice to become next executive director for TRPA

Julie Regan

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Julie Regan is the candidate of choice to become the next executive director for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The agency’s governing board announced the unanimous decision during Thursday’s meeting after interviewing candidates from around the nation throughout the day followed by deliberation in open session.

TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen said Regan, currently the agency’s deputy director and external affairs chief, will receive an offer and if all parties are on the same page, an agreement be ratified at the next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Regan, a Christmas Valley resident, started with the agency in 2003 and has held multiple positions.

This story will be updated.