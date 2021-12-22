Regional campaign a reminder that public transit is cool, green

December 20, 2021 (Stateline, Nev.) — Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) today announced the launch of the #TakeTahoeTransit Winter campaign to encourage visitors and locals at and around Lake Tahoe to park once to support the region’s broader environmental and safety goals.

“Skiers never have to worry about parking, drivers don’t have to navigate the ice and snow. Our free services are better for you and for Tahoe,” said TTD District Manager Carl Hasty. “TakeTahoeTransit is a unifying message that all of our partners at the lake can get behind. There are options when it comes to getting around and we’ll help you find them.”

TTD is inviting any businesses and organizations who feel passionate about Lake Tahoe’s pristine environment to visit the campaign website and download the FREE social media toolkit to join in the movement and use the artwork and content on their own social channels. It’s also asking its followers to use the #TakeTahoeTransit hashtag to entice riders to share their own user-generated-content.

The campaign showcases a distinct and uplifting look and feel that encourages wider utilization of Tahoe’s public transit services. Riders are encouraged to post pictures of their trip of any Tahoe’s public transportation services to their Facebook or Instagram account with #TakeTahoeTransit.

The campaign inspires ridership and simplifies the approach to public transit through the use of apps and maps. More than 50 million vehicle trips are made in the Tahoe basin annually. Particulate matter from roadways and parking lots accounts for 70% of the particulates entering Tahoe which is a significant factor in declining lake clarity.





“We can all do our part to help preserve Tahoe. Using public transit is one of them – and it’s free,” said Hasty.

To learn more about #TakeTahoeTransit campaign, visit http://www.taketahoetransit.org and follow #TakeTahoeTransit.