Regional champs: Senior captains lead Vikings tennis over Truckee for title

Senior Andrew Lehmann smashes a serve on Wednesday.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s three senior captains on Wednesday helped lead the Vikings tennis team to the northern region championship.

Top singles player Andrew Lehman and the doubles team of Aidan Walker and Liam Molesworth won all six of their sets and earned six team points as the Vikings prevailed 11-7 over rival Truckee in South Lake Tahoe.

The Vikings led 4-2 after the first round and 8-4 after the second round.

South Tahoe senior Aidan Walker gets ready to slam home a point Wednesday vs. Truckee.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sophomore Brennan Monroe, the team’s No. 2 singles player, flip-flopped the result from the match earlier this season against Truckee to earn an important point.

Freshman Seth Johnson defeated the Wolverines No. 3 singles player and then took their top player to a nail biting tiebreaker before falling to him.

Juniors Chris Haven and Landon Paschal won two sets and gave Truckee’s No. 1 doubles all they could handle in a 7-5 loss.

Sophomore Philip Roberts and Freshman Brodie Wallish teamed up to win the clinching 10th point against the Truckee No. 2 doubles team.

Liam Molesworth serves Wednesday against Truckee.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“This team faced a roller coaster season with smoke cancelations, fire evacuation, and early snows, but persevered with hard work and focus to win the team regional championship,” said Vikings Head Coach Will Davenport.” I am very proud of this team and happy that their hard work and dedication was rewarded.”

The Vikings move on to the individual tournament this weekend where Lehmann is the top seed for singles and Walker and Molesworth are the top seed in doubles. Haven and Paschal are the second seed in doubles.

“We are hoping for good results this weekend and at the state tournament next weekend in Las Vegas,” Davenport said.

The South Tahoe Vikings won the regional championship on Wednesday.

Provided