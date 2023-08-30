Regional Narcotics Unit makes Fentanyl arrest at Incline Village High School

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested Ramon Navarro for 22 felony counts of various narcotics offenses, after being identified as the source of drugs infiltrating the hallways of a Washoe County high school.

RNU Detectives began an investigation into 20-year-old Ramon Navarro in May 2023, pursuant to several non-fatal drug overdoses of students at Incline Village High School. Through the course of the investigation, Navarro was identified as the individual selling various illicit drugs to teenagers, including the victims of the overdoses, in Incline Village, Nev. Additionally, Navarro delivered and sold cocaine and suspected fentanyl pills to an RNU Detective acting in an undercover capacity, on two occasions.

Ramon Navarro Provided

On July 27, 2023, Navarro was caught and arrested attempting to sell cocaine and methamphetamine to undercover RNU Detectives in the parking lot of Incline High School.

Navarro has been charged with: Sales of a Controlled Substance (six counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (six counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 14 grams (eight counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance 14-28 grams (one count) and Selling/Offering a Controlled Substance on the grounds of a school (one count).

The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of Detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada Counterdrug Program, Homeland Security Investigations and Washoe County School District Police Department.

Source: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office