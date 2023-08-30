Regional Narcotics Unit makes Fentanyl arrest at Incline Village High School
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested Ramon Navarro for 22 felony counts of various narcotics offenses, after being identified as the source of drugs infiltrating the hallways of a Washoe County high school.
RNU Detectives began an investigation into 20-year-old Ramon Navarro in May 2023, pursuant to several non-fatal drug overdoses of students at Incline Village High School. Through the course of the investigation, Navarro was identified as the individual selling various illicit drugs to teenagers, including the victims of the overdoses, in Incline Village, Nev. Additionally, Navarro delivered and sold cocaine and suspected fentanyl pills to an RNU Detective acting in an undercover capacity, on two occasions.
On July 27, 2023, Navarro was caught and arrested attempting to sell cocaine and methamphetamine to undercover RNU Detectives in the parking lot of Incline High School.
Navarro has been charged with: Sales of a Controlled Substance (six counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (six counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 14 grams (eight counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance 14-28 grams (one count) and Selling/Offering a Controlled Substance on the grounds of a school (one count).
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of Detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada Counterdrug Program, Homeland Security Investigations and Washoe County School District Police Department.
Source: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.