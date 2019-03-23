California District 1 state Senate candidates file campaign disclosures

Republican Rex Hime raised the most money in the last reporting period before the District 1 state Senate race, according to campaign disclosures.

Hime raised $155,979 between Feb. 10 and March 9 â€” the last reporting period in advance of the March 26 special election for the state Senate seat. Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County, is a close second with $153,067. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, the District 6 Republican, came in third with $83,011.87.

Republican Theodore Dziuba garnered $28,487.30 during the reporting period. Democrat Silke Pflueger raised $19,150.

The five candidates are running for a seat vacated by former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left office after winning a spot on the state Board of Equalization. The election is Tuesday, March 26. Click here for more information about voting.

Dahle, 53, of Bieber, started the campaign disclosure reporting period with $423,871.48. He raised $153,067 and spent $485,673.83, leaving him $91,264.65 in the bank.

Dziuba, 34, of Placerville, had $60,637.85 on Feb. 10, the start of the period. He raised $28,487.30 and spent $82,142.76. He had $6,982.39 remaining.

Hime began with $26,565.51. He raised $155,979 and spent $157,912.27, leaving him $24,632.24.

Kiley, 34, of Rocklin, started with $468,513.61. He raised $83,011.87 and spent $248,646.98, leaving him $302,878.50 in the bank.

Pflueger, 53, of Truckee, started with $8,169.49. She raised $19,150 and spent $10,869.49. She had $16,450 remaining.