Commission censures former El Dorado County judge who lost attorney general bid
February 27, 2019
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Commission on Judicial Performance is publicly censuring a former judge who was Republicans’ unsuccessful nominee for state attorney general last year.
The commission on Wednesday also barred former El Dorado County judge Steven Bailey from serving on the bench or working with any state court.
Commissioners say Bailey “engaged in a broad spectrum of misconduct on and off the bench spanning the entire course of his career.”
That includes improperly accepting gifts, steering business to a firm where his son worked, and using his judicial position to aid his political campaign. Commissioners say the last impugned the judiciary’s independence, impartiality, and integrity.
Neither Bailey nor his attorneys returned telephone messages seeking comment.
He served as judge from 2009 through August 2017. He lost to Democrat Xavier Becerra in November.
Trending In: Regional
Trending Sitewide
- Winter storm may bring 4 feet of snow in 3 days to Lake Tahoe
- Guests stranded for hours on chairlift at Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Weather service decreases expected snow totals for winter storm at Lake Tahoe; white-out conditions likely
- Missing El Dorado Hills woman found dead in vehicle parked at local church
- Lake Tahoe roads: I-80 remains closed; chain requirements in effect on area highways (updated)