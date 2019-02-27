Commission censures former El Dorado County judge who lost attorney general bid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Commission on Judicial Performance is publicly censuring a former judge who was Republicans’ unsuccessful nominee for state attorney general last year.

The commission on Wednesday also barred former El Dorado County judge Steven Bailey from serving on the bench or working with any state court.

Commissioners say Bailey “engaged in a broad spectrum of misconduct on and off the bench spanning the entire course of his career.”

That includes improperly accepting gifts, steering business to a firm where his son worked, and using his judicial position to aid his political campaign. Commissioners say the last impugned the judiciary’s independence, impartiality, and integrity.

Neither Bailey nor his attorneys returned telephone messages seeking comment.

He served as judge from 2009 through August 2017. He lost to Democrat Xavier Becerra in November.