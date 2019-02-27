 Commission censures former El Dorado County judge who lost attorney general bid | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Associated Press
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Republican Attorney General candidate Steven Bailey, speaks at a candidate debate in Sacramento, Calif. The Commission on Judicial Performance begins considering Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, whether former judge Bailey used his office to further his statewide campaign, improperly accepted gifts and steered business to a firm where his son worked. Bailey denies wrongdoing and blames political gamesmanship.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Commission on Judicial Performance is publicly censuring a former judge who was Republicans’ unsuccessful nominee for state attorney general last year.

The commission on Wednesday also barred former El Dorado County judge Steven Bailey from serving on the bench or working with any state court.

Commissioners say Bailey “engaged in a broad spectrum of misconduct on and off the bench spanning the entire course of his career.”

That includes improperly accepting gifts, steering business to a firm where his son worked, and using his judicial position to aid his political campaign. Commissioners say the last impugned the judiciary’s independence, impartiality, and integrity.

Neither Bailey nor his attorneys returned telephone messages seeking comment.

He served as judge from 2009 through August 2017. He lost to Democrat Xavier Becerra in November.