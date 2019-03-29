Forest Service firefighter from Tahoe National Forest killed in Texas helicopter crash
March 29, 2019
MONTGOMERY, Texas â€” The U.S. Forest Service says a firefighter from California has died in a helicopter crash in the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas.
The agency says Daniel Laird was a two-decade veteran of the U.S. Forest Service. He was helping with a controlled burn when the helicopter crashed Wednesday in Montgomery County, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Houston.
Authorities say Laird was killed in the crash, while two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say Laird was a helitack captain from Tahoe National Forest, which extends from the Sierra foothills in California to the state line. The forest is not actually located in the Tahoe Basin.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
