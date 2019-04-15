GID property sales bill approved by Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A bill that would require improvement districts to follow the same rules as cities and counties when disposing of property has been passed by the Senate and forwarded to the Assembly.

SB279 by Reno Republican Ben Kieckhefer was drafted after an Incline Village GID employee sold off three small parcels of land to private buyers. That land was deeded to IVGID by Washoe County on the condition it would be public open space.

Kieckhefer's bill mandates GIDs follow the same rules for disposing of property cities and counties must follow, including notice and a public hearing.

Kieckhefer said despite their small size and the fact those parcels are unbuildable, their owners get significant benefits from the property including access to Incline Village's private beaches and lower fees for recreational facilities including the golf course.

Washoe County officials testified in the Senate Government Affairs Committee they fully support the bill.

IVGID trustees have decided to remain neutral for the time being. The board was updated on the bill's progress at its Wednesday meeting.

The Senate vote was 21-0, unanimous and SB279 was transmitted to the Assembly for consideration.