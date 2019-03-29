Nevada legislator proposes change in general improvement district property rules in response to Incline Village land sales

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€” A Nevada state senator is seeking to change the requirements for how general improvement districts dispose of property.

In introducing SB279 earlier this past week, Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asked the Senate Government Affairs Committee to put GIDs under the same rules Nevada cities and counties follow when disposing of property.

The bill was drafted after an employee of the Incline Village General Improvement District sold off three small, unbuildable pieces of land to private buyers. That land was deeded to IVGID by Washoe County on the condition the land would be publicly owned open space.

The transaction drew scrutiny from the Washoe County District Attorney's Office, a county commissioner and members of the Incline/Crystal Bay community.

IVGID staff said the scrutiny from the DA's office and others mischaracterized what actually happened.

Nonetheless, a majority of trustees agreed to repay back taxes on the lots in April 2018.

In addressing the committee, Kieckhefer said despite their small size, owning one of those parcels, "gives you a significant benefit." He said those owners get access to the private beaches owned by IVGID as well as lower fees for recreation, including golf.

SB279 would require all GIDs in Nevada to use a public process including notice and a hearing before property is disposed of. Kieckhefer said he thinks this situation may be unique to IVGID because he knows of no other situation in which property has been disposed of without a hearing and notice.

Washoe County officials said they're in full support of the measure.

The committee took no action on the measure.

IVGID trustees were slated to discuss the bill at their evening meeting Thursday, March 28, after press deadline.

Nevada Appeal and Tahoe Tribune staff members contributed to this report.