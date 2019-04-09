Nevada Legislature faces another deadline Friday

With another deadline looming next week, lawmakers are expected to spend most of their time in work sessions, sending dozens of measures to the floor.

April 12 is the deadline for bills to win committee approval in the house where they were introduced.

Some committees are already off to a solid start. The Assembly Judiciary Committee chaired by Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, processed nearly two dozen measures before adjourning Friday. Government Affairs chaired by Assemblyman Edgar Flores processed a dozen measures and Senate Judiciary chaired by Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro of Las Vegas sent a half dozen to the floor.