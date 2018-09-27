Nevada Secretary of State posts 2018 ballot question information

The secretary of state’s office has posted an informational booklet that provides the wording and a brief summary of all six statewide ballot questions that will appear on the November ballot.

The booklet also provides fiscal notes explaining the potential financial impact of each question as well as arguments for and against passage.

Voters can access the publication online at http://www.nvsos.gov/sos/home/showdocument?id=5824.

Much of the same information will also be included in the sample ballots being sent to all active registered voters.