No toxins detected at Wright’s Lake after algal bloom

On July 9 staff from the Central Valley Regional Water Control Board were at Wright's Lake collecting water samples after an unusual algal bloom that was reported at the lake.

The algal bloom was suspected of being benthic cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae that produces a toxin that can be deadly to humans and animals.

The initial lab results were negative for cyanobacteria. Further chemical tests were conducted to be on the safe side and those also came back negative.

According to the board, the algal toxins microcystin and cylindrospermopsin that are produced by cyanobacteria and are toxic to most vertebrates were not detected.

Assistant Executive Officer at the board, Adam Laputz, said this is the first time they are seeing an algal bloom at Wright's Lake.

"The lab noted under the cell identification section a moderate amount of pollen in the water samples and a high concentration of some kind of dark filamentous eukaryotic algae of unknown taxonomy. No potentially toxigenic cyanobacteria were observed in the samples. Thus, no cyanobacteria bloom is occurring in Wrights Lake and no advisory is recommended based on these lab identifications and lab results.

"The lake appears to be having an overgrowth of this submersed eukaryotic algae, which when dying is turning dark black in color."

The U.S. Forest Service was asked to remove the caution signs stationed around the lake and to advise the lake cabin owners association of the test results.