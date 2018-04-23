Rent control backers say they expect to qualify for ballot

Roughly 200 supporters cheered the announcement at a Monday rally on the steps of the state Capitol.

The initiative would repeal a 1995 law that restricts rent control in California. That law bars cities from capping rent on buildings constructed after the law took effect and puts other limits on rent control policies.

Opponents say repeal will exacerbate the state’s affordable housing shortage by discouraging developers from building. They say capping rent increases would limit developers’ profits and create disincentives for housing construction.

Supporters pushed back against those arguments and said corporate greed is raising rents so high many can’t afford to live in the state.