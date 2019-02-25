Woman killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park
February 25, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO — Officials say a woman hiking in Yosemite National Park in California was killed after being struck by falling rock and ice on a dangerous trail that was closed to the public.
Park officials said Monday 56-year-old Xuan Wang, of Cupertino, California, was killed Sunday while hiking on the Mist Trail.
They say the trail is a popular path from Yosemite Valley to the top of Vernal Fall but is closed due to icy and hazardous conditions.
Authorities say the trail closure is clearly marked and there is a gate on the trail reminding visitors of the closure. They say Wang ignored the signs and went around the gate.
They say no other information will be released until the investigation is completed.
