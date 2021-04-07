Registration for Maddie’s Pet Project adoption day now open

During the September 2020 event, 1,851 pets found homes. Provided



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Maddie’s Pet Project of Nevada announced that registration is open for the Spring Pet Adoption Days being held Friday and Saturday, June 11-12.

Thanks to funding provided by the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, all adoption fees are being waived for dogs and cats at participating animal welfare organizations across Nevada during this two-day event.

Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days is traditionally held twice a year; however, due to COVID-19, the Spring 2020 event was canceled last year. The September 2020 adoption event resulted in 1,851 animals (1,068 cats and 783 dogs) being adopted from 44 participating Nevada animal welfare organizations, including large and small animal shelters and private rescues. More than 7,600 animals have found their forever homes during the Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event in the past three years.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the efforts of Nevada’s animal welfare organizations through Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, in a press release. “2020 was a difficult year for animal welfare groups in Nevada and across the country, and we are excited to be able to give back and to help them find forever homes for so many animals.”

All participating organizations must be a federally registered, Nevada-based nonprofit or a municipal animal control agency based in the state and must offer fee-waived adoptions to the public on June 11-12. Groups may choose the event format that works best for their organization: an in-person event, digital event, or hybrid of the two, and all participating groups must provide interim and end-of-event reporting to be eligible for reimbursement.

The deadline to register for the event is Friday, May 14.

To sign-up for the event, request portal access by emailing grants@dcdfoundation.org

If you have event questions before signing up, please email mpad@dcdfoundation.org