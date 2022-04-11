Registration open for 6th OMG Fun Run

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For a few hours, leopards, butterflies, world-class athletes and Tahoe style entertainment will take over Old Meyers Grade.

Registration is open for the 6th annual OMG Fun Run which is scheduled to take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 5, in Meyers.

Costumes are encouraged and the best costume in each division (child, 12 and under, woman and man) will receive a prize. Additional prizes will be awarded for the first to Reach the Top and Most Laps in each division. Winners in each category and participants who complete at least three laps will have their names posted on our website after the event.

Advanced registration is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under and includes a free OMG T-shirt. Kids under 5 are free. Registration the day of the event is $20 for adults and $10 for children and will be held onsite at Old Meyers Grade from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Old Meyers Grade is located .1 miles up South Upper Truckee Road. The course gate-to-gate round trip is 2.6 miles.

Refreshments will be provided.

The OMG Fun Run is presented by the Meyers Community Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving life in Meyers. Proceeds from the event will go to fund, support and promote creative and sustainable projects and community-enhancing events in Meyers.

For more information, visit https://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org/omg-fun-run/2022 .