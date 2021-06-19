Registration open for Barton fundraising golf event at Edgewood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Barton Foundation’s 2021 Golf Classic will tee off on Monday, Sept. 27, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Registration for this year’s event is open to the public. Funds raised will benefit the Foundation’s Heart Safe Community Program, a community-wide initiative aimed at increasing the availability of life-saving AEDs and promoting CPR training.

Communities with comprehensive AED programs that include CPR and AED training for citizens have achieved survival rates of nearly 40% for cardiac arrest victims, up from a 10% survival rate for more than 359,000 cardiac arrest victims that occur outside a hospital setting each year.

Registration for the Golf Classic includes green fees, golf cart, a pre-round Bloody Mary Bar, drink tickets, and a hosted awards ceremony where heavy appetizers will be served.

There will be a Hole-In-One challenge with a grand prize of $25,000 in cash or a new boat. Other prizes will be awarded for the longest drive, closest to the pin and best score.

“Every year, we look forward to getting community members together on the golf course for a bit of enjoyment in the spirit of raising money to support the health and well-being of Lake Tahoe residents,” said Melanie Turner, special event chairman for the Barton Foundation. “We’re grateful to be able to utilize a premier location in Tahoe and look forward to a great day on the links to benefit our Heart Safe Community Program.”





Early bird pricing is available through Aug. 15 at $375 per player. After that, registration is $400 per player. The group rate for a foursome is $1,600.

Check-in and breakfast begin at 10:30 a.m. The tournament will have a shotgun start at noon.

To purchase tax deductible tickets for the Barton Foundation Golf Classic, along with sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, contact Jenny Taylor at

530-543-5909 or visit BartonHealth.org/Golf .

For additional details on the Heart Safe Community program and ways to donate, contact Chris Kiser at the Barton Foundation by calling

530-543-5612 or visit BartonHealth.org/Foundation .

Source: Barton Health