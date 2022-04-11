Registration open for new students in LTUSD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Registration is open for new students in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, including for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten.

Once online pre-enrollment is completed on the district website, parents should bring the paperwork to their zoned elementary school site to complete the registration process.

For more information about which transportation zone you reside in, please visit the district’s interactive map .

If parents are interested in their students attending a school outside of your zoned school, select your preferred school in the dropdown menu in Aeries Online Enrollment, and you will be placed on a waiting list. Families will be notified as soon as possible and no later than June 30. Please note, the district provides limited transportation when attending schools outside of your zone.

Please see below for Kindergarten/TK enrollment information:





Kindergarten:

— In order to be eligible for kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.

— Kindergarten opportunities are available at all five elementary schools (Tahoe Valley, Sierra House, Meyers, Elevated Digital Learning Academy (EDLA – online school) and Bijou (Two Way Bilingual Immersion – limited space available).

Transitional Kindergarten:

— In order to be eligible for transitional kindergarten, your child must turn 5 years old between Sept. 2-Feb. 2. (Space may be available for students turning 5 from Feb. 3-June 30, in order of birth date.)

Transitional kindergarten opportunities are available at Bijou Elementary (Transportation Zone 1) and Tahoe Valley Elementary (Transportation Zones 2 and 3)

The following documents are required to be delivered to the school site to complete enrollment for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten. Once the paperwork is received, an appointment will be made to bring your child in for an initial assessment. Paperwork can also be picked up at any elementary school.

— Child’s birth certificate.

— Proof of immunizations. Children will not be enrolled in school without presenting an up-to-date immunization record. For more information regarding required immunizations for California public schools, click here .

— Health examination.

— Oral health examination (dental examinations that have occurred in the last 12 months meet this requirement).

— Proof of California residency (lease agreement, mortgage statement, or utility statement)

Registration continues through May 6.

The first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year is Monday, Aug. 29.

Please contact the zoned school sites for more information.

Bijou Community School 530-543-2337

Sierra House Elementary 530-543-2327

Tahoe Valley Elementary 530-543-2350

Lake Tahoe Environmental School, Meyers, 530-543-2371

Elevated Digital Learning Academy 530-543-2310