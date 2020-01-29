Registration open for 2nd annual Pink Heavenly event

Pink Heavenly is Saturday, March 21, at Heavenly's California Lodge.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Foundation is inviting community members and visitors to register now and start fundraising for the 2nd annual Pink Heavenly.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Cancer Support Services at Barton, which is dedicated to improving the lives of community members fighting cancer.

Similar to a cancer run or walk, participants sign up to fundraise, then sport a pink outfit during the all-day party at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

“We know cancer wellness programs make a difference and often they are not covered by insurance,” said Chris Kiser, Executive Director of the Barton Foundation in a press release. “This is a great opportunity for our community to come together and help those fighting cancer, and we have assembled lots of great prizes to incentivize participants as they raise money to support these wellness programs.”

Registration is $25, that gives participants access to fundraising, and a family-friendly deck party with live music, pink-themed costume contest, prizes and more.

Pink Heavenly participants can honor a friend or loved one by skiing or riding in the “Celebration Ski Down” from the top of Heavenly’s First Ride Chair to the Heavenly California Base Lodge.

For registration and more information about Pink Heavenly, visit PinkHeavenly.com.