Registration open for Women in Leadership fall event

Last year's Women in Leadership event that was sold out.

Provided/Courtney Aaron via Tahoe Chamber

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber invites women leaders in the Lake Tahoe region to attend Women in Leadership: Courage to Thrive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Registration is open through Oct. 26.

The event will have a two-part workshop and will begin with the “Courage to Invest in Your Own Sustainability” diving into well-being theory to provide an evidence-based framework for healthy striving.

In the second half, participants will learn “Supportive Practices to Thrive” and address issues such as saying “no,” setting boundaries, and finding the courage to identify “what you want” versus waiting to see “what you can have.”

The workshop will be presented by Alexis Robin, CXO and co-founder of pLink Leadership. Throughout her 20 years of corporate consulting and successful entrepreneurship, Robin has worked across a wide range of sectors including tech, hospitality, finance, consumer goods, and government organizations. Robin masterfully facilitates leaders in growing their teams’ capacity to create psychological safety and courage through insightful, honest conversations and imaginative ideation.

Special guest and South Lake Tahoe City Councilmember Cristi Creegan will speak during the Power Hour lunch. She was elected to the council in November 2020 and was installed as mayor pro tem in December 2021. A 25-year resident of the city, Creegan is an enthusiastic participant in the community, holding leadership roles in organizations including Live Violence Free, Tahoe Heritage Foundation, Tahoe Parents Nursery School and various PTAs over the years.

The next series of Women in Leadership events are designed to help women thrive. Participants will share experiences, learn from speakers and peers, and build a professional network of like-minded leaders. With a specific focus on the challenges, needs, and opportunities unique to women, attendees will be provided with tools to enhance their roles as leaders.

Tickets are $150 for Tahoe Chamber members and $165 for non-members. Lunch is included. Limited seats are available. Register at tahoechamber.org/women-in-leadership .