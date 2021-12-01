Registration opens for 2022 Eagles and Agriculture

Registration opened Tuesday for Eagles & Agriculture, scheduled for Jan. 27-30, according to the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

With buses back for this year, the chamber said there will be more room on tours of the Valley’s ranches.

“The same great tours you have come to expect are on tap again, including the receptions with up close and personal interaction with the birds of prey, the owl prowl in the historic barns, and of course the ranch tours with the eagles,” according to the chamber. “New this is year the highway tour has been moved to Sunday morning for better bird sightings and photography opportunities.”

Visit http://www.carsonvalleynv.org/eagles-ag/ to register for the event. Even with expanded capacity, the tours are expected to sell out early.

Events start Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and continue through Jan. 30.





— The opening reception and photography exhibit features two sessions 3:30-5 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Each session is $45. Wine and hors d’oeuvres are included.

— Wetlands Tour is 8-11 a.m. Jan. 28 is $75. A short hike on level ground is part of this tour. Participants are encouraged to bring spotting scopes, binoculars and cameras.

— Eagles & Agriculture Falconers’ Dinner is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and costs $75. The chamber is working on the main speaker. The dinner features a number of area falconers and their birds, along with exhibits from the Carson Valley Photo Club and a raffle at the CVIC Hall.

— The Eagle-Ranch Tour is 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 and costs $85. Participants get a “behind the scenes” look at area ranches. Learn about Carson Valley ranching, conservation and have an opportunity to view and photograph eagles, hawks, owls and other birds of prey.

— The Owl Prowl & Historic Barn Tour is 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and costs $85 per person. The tour visits historic barns where owl habitat is on display. Weather permitting, one of our local falconers will provide a demonstration.

— Photo Workshops are 6-9 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7-10 a.m. Jan. 30. Cost is $125 per person. The Saturday evening seminar is taught by long-time Northern Nevada instructor Craig Moore at the CVIC Hall. Carson Valley wildlife photographer John Humphrey will take it outdoors on Sunday morning.

— Raptor Highway and Byway Tour is 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 and costs $85. Previously conducted on Fridays, the tour has been moved to Sunday to take advantage of better lighting for photography, more raptor opportunities and less traffic congestion.

— Guided Hike along the Carson River is 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and costs $75 a person. The hike of a few miles will visit habitats of deer, beaver, ducks, geese, fish, pond turtles and all sorts of bird types.