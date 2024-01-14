Registration opens for the City South of Lake Tahoe new youth basketball league 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the start of a new youth basketball league. The focus of the recreational league is to teach the basics of basketball, introduce new players to the game, and improve the health of the players through physical exercise.

The league is for boys and girls from the 3rd through 8th grade. Each week youth will participate in a game and be provided with a fundamental clinic given by a South Tahoe High School varsity coach. The cost to join the league is $50 per player and includes a team jersey. The season will be held on Saturdays from March 2- April 6.

Applications are also being accepted for volunteer coaches. Anyone wishing to coach will be required to pass a background check. Interested in coaching? Fill out the Volunteer Coaching Application . All coaches must also complete a volunteer packet.

“We are excited to be able to offer this new programming for youth through our Parks and Recreation department. One of the goals of the program is to teach children the fundamentals of basketball and hopefully spark a passion for the sport. We are thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity to the youth in our community and to foster a lasting appreciation for recreation,” stated John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Registration opens Tuesday, January 16 through Tuesday, February 20. To register a player, go to Youth Basketball League sign-ups . For more information, please email Recreation Coordinator, Kylee Finnegan at kfinnegan@cityofslt.us .