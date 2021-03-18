Relief available for renters, landlords in California

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Californians who have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic and who are most at-risk of eviction can now apply to the state’s COVID-19 rent relief program to help pay past-due rent.

Renters and landlords can check their eligibility for assistance and apply by visiting HousingIsKey.com or by calling 833-430-2122 toll-free, seven days a week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the financial support is being supplied to both renters and small property owners in need of assistance to pay their mortgages, with a focus on racial and geographic equity.

The program was created by the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act. Funding comes from $2.6 billion in federal emergency rental assistance programs to states and local jurisdictions.

“An estimated 1.5 million California families, frontline workers and low-wage earners are behind on their rent due to the economic fallout of this pandemic,” said Business Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Ramirez.

Both renters and landlords can apply for rent relief. If landlords choose to participate, they will receive 80% of an eligible tenant’s unpaid rent for the period of April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, if they agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent.

Renters making less than 80% or less of the area median income for their location are eligible. Renters’ income eligibility will automatically be calculated during the application process.

Eligible renters with landlords who choose not to participate in the program can apply on their own. Those renters will be eligible to receive payments of 25% of unpaid rent accrued from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, which can help protect them from eviction under Senate Bill 91.

A statewide network has been established to help individuals answer eligibility questions and submit applications. In addition, a statewide multilingual communication and education effort is under way to help inform renters and landlords about the availability of COVID-19 rent relief.

Applications will be available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Chinese and Korean, and in more than 200 additional languages through the COVID-19 rent relief call center at 833-430-2122.

Applications from landlords or renters must include all required information and eligibility verification items to be processed. Case management teams will be available to help applicants. There is a checklist for renters and one for landlords. To view the renters’ checklist go to housing.ca.gov/pdf/covid19/tenant_checklist.pdf ; find the checklist for landlords at housing.ca.gov/pdf/covid19/landlord_checklist.pdf .

Once an application has been successfully submitted and processed both the landlord and tenant will be notified by a case manager of the application status.

For more information on program eligibility, required application information and to start the application process visit HousingIsKey.com or call 833-430-2122.