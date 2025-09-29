Remaining lead cable removed from Tahoe at Baldwin Beach

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – Many organizations and beachgoers are rejoicing following the final leg of lead cable removal at Baldwin Beach that took place Sept. 17-18, which unearthed 75 feet of cable that ran from the lake and into the land.

Cable removed at Baldwin Beach during Sept. 17-18. Provided / League to Save Lake Tahoe

In November 2024, eight miles of underwater cable were removed up to this Baldwin Beach site, which required different permitting and necessitated the two-part removal.

“It’s a huge milestone, and we’re really excited to see the cable finally out of the lake and at Baldwin Beach,” Laura Patten, Natural Resource Director, at the League to Save Lake Tahoe said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that all the partners came together to make that happen.”

Patten worked with AT&T and its contractor with the permitting process following AT&T’s 2021 agreement to remove the cables.

Originally slated for the spring, this final removal was delayed to the fall due to Tahoe Yellow Cress surveys.

Tahoe Lead, a group who’s advocated for cable removal, raised concerns and circulated petitions along the way, assisted the U.S. Forest Service with the Tahoe Yellow Cress survey prior to the cable removal. Members from Tahoe Lead were also at the removal with the goal of providing an added layer of accountability for the public.

Forest Service staff joined the cable removal to ensure the protection of Tahoe Yellow Cress.

League staff were also at the removal to make sure the processes did not jeopardize water quality and clarity.

Final lead cable removal took place Sept. 17-18 at Baldwin Beach. Provided / League to Save Lake Tahoe

“All of the agencies were really incredible in understanding that we all wanted to get the cable removed in the best and most protective way for the lake,” Patten said.

The abandoned lead cables have stirred action since divers rediscovered them in 2011. In the years following, organizations and groups, including the League, Below the Blue, Tahoe Lead, residents and visitors pushed for its removal.

Evan Dreyer, lead organizer for Tahoe Lead, said in an update that while there will be time to reflect on the road that led to removal, “Today is about celebration.”

With the lead cable finally removed, staff at the League are continuing their focus on restoration and improvements on transportation, stewardship, litter prevention and, Chris Joseph with the League says, “all that other good stuff that Keeps Tahoe Blue.”