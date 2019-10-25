Remarkable women of Lake Tahoe honored Thursday at Hard Rock Casino

Jennifer Lukins is celebrated as Lake Tahoe's Woman to Watch.

Provided

Hundreds of women from Lake Tahoe were nominated and winners were named Thursday night in six categories during the Tribune’s Most Remarkable Women inaugural event at the Hard Rock Casino & Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

Hundreds of women from Lake Tahoe were nominated and winners were named Thursday night in six categories during the Tribune’s Most Remarkable Women inaugural event at the Hard Rock Casino & Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

The winners were Debbie Brown, Carissa Buchholz, Jenny Alustiza, Amy Jackson, Marissa Muscat, Jennifer Lukins and Lisa Maloff.

Brown won the Business Person/Entrepreneur category. She is the owner of Cold Water Brewery and Grill and was an integral part in starting the Tahoe Brewfest, which has grown to be the largest fundraiser for the Lake Tahoe Boys and Girls Club.

Buchholz, a senior at South Tahoe High School, was named the top Athlete. Buchholz has competed on local running teams for the last 6 years and has won eight nevada state titles in track and field and cross country. She also earned the Gatorade State Player of the Year Award.

Alustiza won the First Responder division. She is a firefighter paramedic at Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and was one of the first women to graduate from the Lake Tahoe Community College Fire Academy. Currently, she is the only woman working for the district.

Jackson won the Mentor/Teacher category. She is a counselor and mentor at Mt. Tallac Continuation High School and is an advocate for students long after they have left school. The students know they can reach out to a trusted source.

Dr. Marissa Muscat was named winner in the Community Advocate Division. Muscat is executive director of the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless and lead the creation and development of its flagship project, the Warm Room, a seasonal shelter for adults experiencing homelessness during the winter months.

Jennifer Lukins was named the Woman to Watch. Lukins is the assistant manager at Lukins Brothers Water Company. She is the current president of Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe and the South Tahoe Alumni Foundation as well as a board member of the California Water Association – Small Water Committee Chair.

And the top award, Lady of the Lake, was bestowed upon the Angel of Tahoe Lisa Maloff. Maloff’s generous donations over the past several decades have touched many lives and has transformed the South Shore.