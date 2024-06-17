Rematch in Washoe County Commission District 1 race

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – After Marsha Berkbigler won the Republican primary for the County Commission seat for District 1, the general election may seem like a case of déjà vu.

On Nov. 5 or in earlier mail-in voting, voters will have the same choice they had four years ago, incumbent County Commissioner and Chair Alexis Hill or former Commissioner Berkbigler.

“[Hill’s] got way, way, way more money than I do,” Berkbigler said. “… she has $160,000 and I have maybe $20,000. She’s got all of the developers backing her … they like her position of building and not asking the citizens. I disagree with that position. I think what we need to look at is affordable housing and not expensive housing.”

Berkbigler received 50.85% of the vote or 3,136 votes to win the Republican seat on June 11, according to the unofficial primary election results on Nevada Secretary of State’s website. Her challengers were Eugene Hoover who got 38.30% or 2,362 votes and Melissa Fitch who earned 10.85% or 669 votes.

District 1 includes Incline Village.

Here’s a summary of Berkbigler’s Contributions and Expenses Report that goes through March 31. The next expense report is required to be filed with the Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar by July 15.

As of March 31, Berkbigler reported an ending balance of $4,578.19 and Hill reported an ending balance of $192,629.47.