Remembering Mary Lou Mosbacher, ’Grandmother’ of STPUD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe lost a devoted advocate for safe, clean drinking water and reliable wastewater services on March 27.

Mary Lou Mosbacher. Provided



Mary Lou Mosbacher, 92, lovingly referred to as the “Grandmother of the District,” served on South Tahoe Public Utility District’s Board of Directors for 21 years (1990-2011).

During her tenure on the board, Mosbacher was instrumental in the implementation of legislation in support of the use of recycled water in the event of a catastrophic fire along the Grass Lake corridor surrounding the Luther Pass Pump Station. She even had a purple fire hydrant installed on her lawn in commemoration that is still in use today.

“Mary Lou was such a unique and powerful voice for the community,” said John Thiel, General Manager for South Tahoe Public Utility District. “She was a strong, intelligent, well- spoken, pragmatic and compassionate lady. I also remember how much my son Andrew enjoyed his visit to Mary Lou’s farm as a young boy on a school field trip.”

Mosbacher was instrumental in protecting South Lake Tahoe’s water quality when gas stations contaminated groundwater with MTBE in the late 1990s. She proactively recommended testing for MTBE contamination and provided leadership during litigation against the “dark side” in the war on MTBE.

During her public service on the board, Mosbacher was active with the development and implementation of many ambitious projects, including acquisition of the Diamond Valley Ranch facility in Alpine County where South Lake Tahoe’s recycled water is used. The district achieved the award winning treatment plant designation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and completed construction of the current administration building and facilities under her leadership.

“Mary Lou conveyed a great love for the community and our children, the district, and all of her family and farm animals” Thiel said. “She was a wonderful person and we have all been so very blessed to have her with us, and we will dearly miss her sharp wit, infectious laugh, and charming smile.”

Source: STPUD