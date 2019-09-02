Reminder: Full road closures happening today in Meyers area

A map of the Meyers traffic congestion problem.

Provided / El Dorado County/Facebook

MEYERS, Calif. — Officials will implement complete road closures on two roads frequently used by outbound traffic to try and circumvent traffic on U.S. 50.

El Dorado County will close North Upper Truckee Road and Sawmill Road in one area on each road today. The closures will be manned by county personnel to allow for emergency vehicles to get around.

The closures will start around 9 a.m. and continue into the early evening. They are intended to keep outbound traffic on U.S. 50.

Neighborhood streets in the area frequently become clogged with vehicles attempting to navigate around the traffic backlog on U.S. 50. Officials and residents frequently point to navigation apps as the primary cause of the neighborhood traffic issues.

The county attempted one-way closures on these roads following the Fourth of July weekend. The partial closures proved ineffective, which led the county to test the full closures today.