Renewable energy initiative to be on November ballot in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — A group advocating for more renewable energy sources in Nevada says it has more than twice the signatures needed to put a renewable energy measure on the November ballot.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Nevadans for a Clean Energy Future gathered more than 230,000 signatures.

Petition backers needed to submit at least 112,544 eligible signatures ahead of Tuesday's deadline to qualify for the 2018 ballot.

Currently, 20 percent of Nevada's energy comes from renewable energy sources.

The state's current Renewable Portfolio Standard is looking to increase to 25 percent by 2025.

Nevadans for a Clean Energy Future's initiative would push the standard to 50 percent by 2030.