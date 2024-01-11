Reno 911! actor, comedian, Nick Swardson plays Tahoe

Nick Swardson plays Stateline Nevada's showroom at Bally's Tahoe.

Provided Late Nite productions

STATELINE, Nev., – “Hi its Terry from Reno and guess what’s by Reno? Tahoe!,”

That’s Terry, as in Terry Bernadino, one of the many outlandish characters in Reno 911! and one the more well known persona’s of actor and comedian Nick Swardson.

Swardson’s took to social media as Terry to announce his upcoming show at Bally’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

Thanks to Late Nite productions, the regular guest on shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Conan is returning to Tahoe for the third time.

Late Nite productions has been producing concerts in the Reno Tahoe area since March 1, 1999 marking their 25th year in town. The past couple years they began dabbling in producing comedy shows bringing top acts like Cheech and Chong, and now stand-up comic Nick Swardson, to the region.

Hailing from St Paul, Minn. which along with Minneapolis, is part of the Twin Cities. Swardson joked with the Tribune that he’s from the twin “with a drinking problem.”

In past experiences, Swardson said, he learned two things; that Lake Tahoe is “WTF” cold and “the locals are very cool.”

“I’m not that bright and went to a BBQ in the summer and jumped in Lake Tahoe and started screaming cause it was so cold and was like ‘WTF?!?!,’ Swardson said. “And the locals were like ‘uh, yeah, it’s cold water look up’ and I did and saw the snow caps and realized that’s the water in the lake. So it turns out, I learned, snow can make water cold.”

While Swardson grew up skiing, he likely won’t be hitting the slopes while he’s in town.

“I grew up skiing and so I’m a skier. Water skiing, (NOT IN LAKE TAHOE), snow skiing, which I’m bad at,” Swardson told the Tribune. “They need something easier than a bunny hill. Like a baby bunny that’s just powdered sugar on an ant hill. Then I’ll shred.”

In addition to being known for his role on Reno 911!, Swardson is a comedian, actor, writer and producer known for unique comedic expressions in Happy Madison films with Adam Sandler.

Tickets are available for $35 on Ticketmaster.com or at the Bally’s Box Office located at 55 HWY 50, Stateline. Anyone under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and tickets visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ballys-lake-tahoe-tickets-stateline/venue/189229