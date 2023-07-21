Reno attorney Joey Gilbert hired by Douglas County School Board
Reno attorney Joey Gilbert wasted no time going to work after he was hired by the Douglas County School Board.
School Board trustees voted 4-3 in favor of terminating their contract with Maupin, Cox & LeGoy Law Firm.
The two contracts were the only items on the agenda that packed the Douglas High School Media Center on Wednesday.
Most of the six-hour meeting consisted of public comment.
Trustees Susan Jansen, David Burns, Katherine Dickerson and Doug Englekirk voted in favor of the change.
Attorney Rick Hsu said he appreciated having served the board over several years.
“I understand the reason for the termination,” Hsu said. “When trust is not there, it’s just not there. I hope Mr. Gilbert can mend that trust for you. I just want to say it has been a pleasure to work with the district, on behalf of the firm and personally.”
Jansen, Burns and Dickerson were elected in November and took their seats Jan. 1, promising to implement policies that align with a national agenda focused on a variety of ideological causes that Gilbert endorsed when he ran for governor last year.
