Reno firm contracted to conduct Douglas library investigation

A contract was signed in September for a $30,000 investigation into the Douglas County Library.

Kurt Hildebrand / Record Courier

A Reno firm will conduct a $30,000 investigation into the events that led up to the inclusion of #Black Lives Matter in a proposed diversity statement that led to an Aug. 8 demonstration in Minden.

The firm of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart is contracted to conduct the investigation, according to a document recorded Sept. 15.

According to the document, the investigation should conclude around Nov. 6, though it allows for extensions if additional investigation should be required.

Under the contract, the law firm will conduct an objective investigation.

“The investigation will gather background facts regarding relevant directives, the effectiveness of communication surrounding the controversy associated with the publication of the diversity statement, the fulfillment of job duties ad responsibilities by those Library staff involved, the circumstances that led to the escalation of tensions and conflict with members of the public and other Douglas County departments.”

The investigator will prepare a report on a timeline of events, and a conclusion on whether Douglas County code, Nevada law, policies, procedures, departmental policies or collective bargaining agreements had been violated.

The investigator will meet with the library trustees, if the chair of the library board and Human Resources Director Wendy Lang agree.

Library Board Chairwoman Kate Garrahan signed the agreement on Sept 8, attorney Molly Rezac signed the agreement on Sept. 9 and County Manager Patrick Cates signed it on Sept. 11.

Rezac is the attorney responsible for advising the county, according to the agreement.

The agreement was signed within two weeks of the 3-2 approval by the Library Board of Trustees on Aug. 25.