Reno Jazz Orchestra playing Incline

A local nonprofit is bringing the dazzle and excitement of big city jazz to Incline Village.

As part of its Crystal Cabaret event, Tahoe Family Solutions (TFS) recently announced the Reno Jazz Orchestra will be performing during the event on May 10 at the Chateau.

This event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a champagne reception with music by Reno Jazz Orchestra, which will be accompanied by acclaimed blues singer Carolyn Dolan, according to TFS. The event also will feature fine wine and cocktails, a gourmet four-course meal, and dancing into the evening.

"It is a noteworthy honor for Tahoe Family Solutions to have secured a musical guest of the caliber of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. We are excited to share their great music with the North Tahoe community and anticipate an exceptional evening that is well enjoyed by all in attendance," Amy Guinan, development director of Tahoe Family Solutions, said in a press release

Chuck Reider, director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra, said the organization is please to help TFS, a nonprofit that offers low/no cost services to children and families in the program areas of counseling, camping and education.

"The Reno Jazz Orchestra is thrilled to support a fellow nonprofit further its mission though our music," Reider said in a press release. "Connecting community through the arts is a prime part of our mission and we look forward to helping Tahoe Family Solutions throw a memorable gala."

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets for the event are $150 and individual and corporate sponsorships are available. Call 775-413-5145 or visit http://www.tahoefamily.org to secure a ticket or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities and benefits.