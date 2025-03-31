Reno man faces vehicular homicide charge in Glenbrook fatality
A 64-year-old man accused of being a wrong-way driver in a March 20 Glenbrook fatal collision is in Douglas County custody on $500,000 cash bail, according to jail records.
Reno resident Stephen Michael Pawlowski is facing felony charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm in connection with a fatal collision 7 a.m. March 20 on Highway 50 in Glenbrook Canyon, according to the Nevada State Police.
The collision killed 24-year-old Carson City resident Brian A. Vasquez-Gonzalez, who was a passenger in a Subaru Crosstrek.
The collision resulted in life-threatening injuries to the driver of the Crosstrek, who was helicoptered by Care Flight. A properly restrained juvenile in the back seat survived with minor injuries.
Pawlowski is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on April 8.
The identity of a second man who died in Alpine County less than 30 miles from the Glenbrook crash in fewer than 24 hours was also released.
The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office identified Luke Elfstrom, 28, from Fenton, Mich., as the deceased in an incident on Highway 89 not far from the junction with Highway 4.
